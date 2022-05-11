informa
/
Announcements
Event
Implementing and Using XDR to Improve Enterprise Cybersecurity | May 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building and Maintaining an Effective IoT Cybersecurity Strategy | May 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 min read
article

Novel Nerbian RAT Lurks Behind Faked COVID Safety Emails

Malicious emails with macro-enabled Word documents are spreading a never-before-seen remote-access Trojan, researchers say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 11, 2022
Malicious email faked to appear to be sent from the World Health Organization with COVID-19 safety information.
Source: Proofpoint

Phishing emails purporting to contain COVID-19 safety information from the World Health Organization (WHO) are instead phishing lures intended to spread a novel remote-access Trojan (RAT) called Nerbian.

A team of Proofpoint researchers have published a report noting that so far, the Nerbian RAT, first spotted on Apr. 26, has spread primarily throughout Italy, Spain, and the UK. Notably, Nerbian is written in the Go language, taking advantage of several open source libraries, the analysts added. 

The RAT leverages multiple anti-analysis components and has cyber espionage modules for keylogging and screen grabs, researchers said, in addition to typical backdooring functionality. 

Nerbian got its name directly from the malware code, the researchers explained, which references the name of a fictional place from the novel Don Quixote.

"Malware authors continue to operate at the intersection of open-source capability and criminal opportunity,” Sherrod DeGrippo, vice president of threat research and detection at Proofpoint, told Dark Reading in an emailed statement.

Threat IntelligenceRisk
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports