Name That Toon: Out in the Cold

In search of ... the perfect caption for our latest cartoon contest. Get your proverbial motors running, Dark Reading readers. Our favorite submission will win a cool $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading February Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, March 16, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations go out to Larry Grim, president of Grim Enterprises. His caption for last month's "Nowhere to Hide" contest appears below.