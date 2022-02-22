informa
/
Announcements
Event
Black Hat Feb 24 Webinar | Inside the Cyber Safety Review Board: A Fireside Chat w/ Jeff Moss | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Streamlining Your Patch Management Processes | March 9 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Strategies For Securing Your Supply Chain | March 2 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Cybersecurity Technology: Where It's Going & How To Get There | March 24 Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 min read
article

Name That Toon: Out in the Cold

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
February 22, 2022
Caption contest for a cartoon of a snowman sitting outside using a laptop
John Klossner

In search of ... the perfect caption for our latest cartoon contest. Get your proverbial motors running, Dark Reading readers. Our favorite submission will win a cool $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading February Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, March 16, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner
Congratulations go out to Larry Grim, president of Grim Enterprises. His caption for last month's "Nowhere to Hide" contest appears below.

Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports