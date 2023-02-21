informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: Join the Club

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
February 21, 2023
DRToon_Feb2023.jpg
Source: John Klossner

Someone is clearly irritated. But why? Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption for our latest cartoon, above, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the March 15, 2023, deadline.

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading February Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Dark Reading editors had a hard time keeping a straight face as we went though the many caption contenders for January's "Poker Hand" contest. But our favorite soon emerged. A hearty congratulations goes to TALAS Security co-founder Paul Marco.


ICS/OT SecurityVulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceRiskPhysical SecurityPerimeterOperationsCloudAttacks/BreachesMobileIoTRemote WorkforceCareers & PeopleApplication SecurityAnalytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
ChatGPT Subs In as Security Analyst, Hallucinates Only Occasionally
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
7 Critical Cloud Threats Facing the Enterprise in 2023
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Cybersecurity Jobs Remain Secure Despite Recession Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
MITRE Releases Tool to Design Cyber-Resilient Systems
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports