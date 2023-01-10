informa
Endpoint
2 MIN READ
Products & Releases

Moving Analytics Launches Single Sign on to Strengthen Data Security and Improve User Experience

Moving Analytics, leading provider of virtual cardiac rehabilitation and prevention, announced that it is launching single sign on authentication for its entire software platform.
January 10, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving Analytics, leading provider of virtual cardiac rehabilitation and prevention, announced that it is launching single sign-on authentication for its entire software platform.

This means that any clinician user will require one set of login credentials from their host enterprise institution to gain access to the Moving Analytics application suite.

"Our single sign-on functionality enhances our patient data security, which is one of our top priorities," said Shuo Qiao, Chief Technology Officer for Moving Analytics. "Implementation of SSO enhances our ability to meet the needs of our enterprise clients."

The benefits are numerous, and include:

    • Increased Clinician Productivity: Instead of having to remember and manage multiple login credentials, clinicians will enter one username and password. This streamlined process will allow them to quickly log in, then move on to more important work.
    • Improved Security: When people try to remember multiple usernames and passwords, they are more apt to reuse passwords or write them down and store them in a way that's not secure. Single sign-on reduces these risks and protects data with one complex password.
    • Better user experience: Logging into various applications or accounts can be frustrating. With single sign-on, the login process is a simple experience, and there's no need to worry about forgetting or resetting multiple passwords.

"We are committed to being the best-in-class virtual cardiac rehab and prevention solution in the market and to increasing ease of use for our customers," said Harsh Vathsangam, CEO of Moving Analytics. "This feature is just one of many exciting features planned to achieve that mission."

About Moving Analytics

Moving Analytics is the leading national telehealth provider of remote cardiac rehab and cardiovascular prevention programs. The company combines evidence-based guidelines, behavioral science, remote monitoring and telehealth coaching to engage patients to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles and improve their wellbeing. Moving Analytics developed its programs in partnership with Stanford University, based on more than 30 years of published research. Patients in Moving Analytics' programs exercise more, have better medication adherence, lower blood pressure, lower rates of depression/anxiety, and lower rates of hospital readmission. Moving Analytics works with leading healthcare organizations including Veterans Affairs Administration, Healthcare Services Corporation, Highmark Health Plan, Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Mayo Clinic and others.

Editors' Choice
Rackspace Sunsets Email Service Downed in Ransomware Attack
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Five Guys Data Breach Puts HR Data Under a Heat Lamp
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Beyond the Obvious: The Boldest Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
API Security Is the New Black
Jonathan Care, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
