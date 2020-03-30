Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Dark Reading Staff
Microsoft Edge Will Tell You If Credentials Are Compromised

Password Monitor, InPrivate mode, and ad-tracking prevention are three new additions to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft today announced several new additions to its Edge browser, including three intended to strengthen security and privacy: Password Monitor, InPrivate mode, and tracking prevention.

Password Monitor, when enabled, will let you know when credentials saved to autofill are detected on the Dark Web. When the browser finds a match for saved username and password combinations, it sends an alert so the affected person can change their password. A dashboard in Settings streamlines this process with a list of all leaked credentials and links to respective websites. Password Monitor will arrive on Insider channels within the next few months.

InPrivate mode, available now, automatically deletes history, cookies, and site data when a browsing session ends. Edge will soon offer built-in InPrivate search with Bing so when someone is browsing in InPrivate mode, searches are not tied to the person or their account. InPrivate search is now available in Insider channels and will soon roll out to the Stable channel.

Ad tracking prevention gives people greater control over how they are tracked by websites they don't directly access. On mobile or desktop they can select the Basic, Balanced, or Strict setting to adjust the types of third-party trackers blocked in the browser. It's meant to help people better understand and manage who is tracking them online. The feature is available now.  

Check out the full list of new additions here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's featured story: " How to Evict Attackers Living Off Your Land."

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

tdsan
50%
50%
tdsan,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/31/2020 | 2:31:04 PM
Re: Pretty Cool Features
Maybe it is just me, why are we sending usernames/passwords over the dark web anyway. Shouldn't we be work from a normal perspective without being on the dark web (for one) and then why are we putting any information on something the NSA created, I mean really, lol.

T
Dr.T
50%
50%
Dr.T,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/31/2020 | 12:17:48 PM
InPrivate
“ InPrivate mode, available now, automatically deletes history, cookies, and site data when a browsing session ends.” Mmmmm. Hard to understand this. That is what private mode is so they were not doing it?
Dr.T
50%
50%
Dr.T,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/31/2020 | 12:15:24 PM
Re: Pretty Cool Features
“ would surely hope they are at least implementing some type of hashing and just comparing the hashes of the usernames/passwords they find on the dark web” I agree. Without at least hashing it would hurt more than it helps.
Dr.T
50%
50%
Dr.T,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/31/2020 | 12:13:29 PM
Re: Pretty Cool Features
“ The idea of having my passwords potentially sent out in the open and in plain text for me would definitely be a cause for concern. ” I am sure it would not be plain text but regardless if you are searching that means you are being searched.
Dr.T
50%
50%
Dr.T,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/31/2020 | 12:12:12 PM
Re: Pretty Cool Features
“ The only thing I would be hesitant about is having someone MITM attack the dark web checK” Exactly. Unless they do some hashing this may cause more trouble then help.
Dr.T
50%
50%
Dr.T,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/31/2020 | 12:10:45 PM
Password Monitor
“ Password Monitor, when enabled, will let you know when credentials saved to autofill are detected on the Dark Web.” Only question I would have if this detection is done in a secure way. If you search my username in the web that does not sound very secure.
oaberns
50%
50%
oaberns,
 User Rank: Apprentice
3/31/2020 | 2:47:00 AM
Re: Pretty Cool Features
The idea of having my passwords potentially sent out in the open and in plain text for me would definitely be a cause for concern. This is a cool idea and concept but sounds like it could have many potential cases for abuse either through a MitM attack like you mentioned, or just the fact that in order to detect if your usernames/passwords are on the dark web, this likely means that your browser would constantly be querying a remote server, or possibly even worse querying sites on the dark web directly, all the while forwarding all your passwords to these sites. I would surely hope they are at least implementing some type of hashing and just comparing the hashes of the usernames/passwords they find on the dark web, but I'd need to see more details of how they actually implemented this idea before ever considering it.
RyanSepe
50%
50%
RyanSepe,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/30/2020 | 6:40:02 PM
Pretty Cool Features
Typically, I'm not an Microsoft guy when it comes to browsers but I have to admit thats pretty cool.

The only thing I would be hesitant about is having someone MITM attack the dark web check. Essentially, MS would have to scan the dark web for your creds meaning they have to be sending them into the dark web to a degree or using a token of the creds to validate against. Just a thought.
