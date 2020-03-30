Microsoft Edge Will Tell You If Credentials Are Compromised

Password Monitor, InPrivate mode, and ad-tracking prevention are three new additions to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft today announced several new additions to its Edge browser, including three intended to strengthen security and privacy: Password Monitor, InPrivate mode, and tracking prevention.

Password Monitor, when enabled, will let you know when credentials saved to autofill are detected on the Dark Web. When the browser finds a match for saved username and password combinations, it sends an alert so the affected person can change their password. A dashboard in Settings streamlines this process with a list of all leaked credentials and links to respective websites. Password Monitor will arrive on Insider channels within the next few months.

InPrivate mode, available now, automatically deletes history, cookies, and site data when a browsing session ends. Edge will soon offer built-in InPrivate search with Bing so when someone is browsing in InPrivate mode, searches are not tied to the person or their account. InPrivate search is now available in Insider channels and will soon roll out to the Stable channel.

Ad tracking prevention gives people greater control over how they are tracked by websites they don't directly access. On mobile or desktop they can select the Basic, Balanced, or Strict setting to adjust the types of third-party trackers blocked in the browser. It's meant to help people better understand and manage who is tracking them online. The feature is available now.

Check out the full list of new additions here.

