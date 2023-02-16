informa
Quick Hits

Atlassian: Leaked Data Stolen via Third-Party App

SiegedSec threat group leaked data that Atlassian says was taken from app used to coordinate in-office resources.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 16, 2023
Image of an Atlassian app on a mobile phone in front of a backdrop with the company logos
Source: Igor Golovnov via Alamy Stock Photo

A threat group called SiegedSec recently posted a cache of employee and operations information allegedly stolen from software workforce collaboration tool provider Atlassian.

Now Atlassian, best known for its Trello, Jira, and Confluence brands, is reassuring its customers their data is secure, and according to reports, explained that a third-party app was breached, compromising employee data including names, emails, departments, and floor plans of segments of Atlassian offices located in San Francisco, Calif., and Sydney, Australia.

"On February 15, 2023 we learned that data from Envoy, a third-party app that Atlassian uses to coordinate in-office resources, was compromised and published," an Atlassian spokesperson told CyberScoop. "Atlassian product and customer data is not accessible via the Envoy app and therefore not at risk."

The company statement added there is an ongoing investigation into the breach.

Editors' Choice
Nearly All Firms Have Ties With Breached Third Parties
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Command-Injection Bug in Cisco Industrial Gear Opens Devices to Complete Takeover
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beating the Odds: 3 Challenges Women Face in the Cybersecurity Industry
Shikha Kothari, Senior Security Adviser, Eden Data
Phishers Trick Microsoft Into Granting Them 'Verified' Cloud Partner Status
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
