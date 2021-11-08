Investor Group to Acquire McAfee for $14B

McAfee will be acquired by an investor group for more than $14 billion, the firm announced this week.

The group is led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Collectively known as "the investor group," it will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26 per share in an all-cash deal.

Following the close of this transaction, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022, the investor group will take ownership of McAfee and it will become a privately held company. McAfee shareholders will receive $26 in cash for each share of common stock they own.

McAfee sold its enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion in March 2021. Months later, McAfee Enterprise was merged with FireEye Products to create a single entity with nearly $2 billion in revenue.

The investor group will give McAfee financial and operational resources to improve its consumer products and meet the "rapid growth in consumer demand for digital protection services," officials wrote in a statement.

Read more details here.