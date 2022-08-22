File-borne attacks are a mainstay of the threat landscape and InQuest’s Pedram Amini takes a deep dive into file detection and response as a way to prevent such attacks. He describes what automated threat hunting is and how it can make a difference; Amini also says automated thrteat hunting can help with the hiring and retention issues most organizations are facing. He also talks about how Inquest’s own automation capabilities are enabled.
InQuest: Adding File Detection and Response to the Security Arsenal
InQuest’s Pedram Amini takes a deep dive into file detection and response as a way to prevent file-borne attacks.
