informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 min read
video

InQuest: Adding File Detection and Response to the Security Arsenal

InQuest’s Pedram Amini takes a deep dive into file detection and response as a way to prevent file-borne attacks.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 22, 2022
Dark Reading

File-borne attacks are a mainstay of the threat landscape and InQuest’s Pedram Amini takes a deep dive into file detection and response as a way to prevent such attacks. He describes what automated threat hunting is and how it can make a difference; Amini also says automated thrteat hunting can help with the hiring and retention issues most organizations are facing. He also talks about how Inquest’s own automation capabilities are enabled.

Cloud
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports