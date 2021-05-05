Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Google Plans to Automatically Enable Two-Factor Authentication

The company plans to automatically enroll users in two-step verification if their accounts are properly configured.

Google is rolling out two-factor authentication by default in order to better secure accounts.

Noting the announcement takes place on World Password Day, the tech giant says it is asking people who have enrolled in two-step verification to confirm their participation, and users who have not will be automatically enrolled if their accounts are appropriately configured.

"You may not realize it, but passwords are the single biggest threat to your online security – they’re easy to steal, they’re hard to remember, and managing them is tedious," says Mark Risher, director of product management, identity and user security at Google, in a release on the move.

Users are asked to check their account status on Google's Security Checkup site.

The full release can be found here.

