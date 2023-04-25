Forcepoint Delivers Data Security Everywhere, Extending DLP Policies From Endpoints to the Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas – April 25, 2023 – Global security leader Forcepoint today extended the depth and breadth of its Data-first SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) offering with the launch of Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere. Forcepoint is simplifying enterprise DLP management across cloud, web and private apps and streamlining compliance wherever hybrid workers store, access and use confidential information.

The company is also bringing to market Forcepoint ONE Insights thatenables users to quickly visualize and quantify the financial value of security efficacy delivered by Forcepoint solutions. Forcepoint ONE Insights’ visualization console presents key performance indicators such as adoption, data and threat protection, policy violations, performance, and risk.

“Data isn’t the new oil; it is the new air. Literally everything runs on data today and our lives and livelihoods depend on it. Before today, securing data required a mishmash of point solutions. Forcepoint is taking the lead in solving this problem with Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint. “We’re deliveringenterprise-wide data security plus the power and flexibility of Forcepoint ONE SSE to keep data safe at all times, even after it is accessed.Comprehensive data security is a critical capability within our Data-first SASE solution, providing the visibility and control organizations need to protect their data and simplify Zero Trust security.”

In two years, humanity's collective data will reach 175 billion terabytes -- the number 175 followed by 21 zeros. This data includes everything that powers business and consumers’ day-to-day lives. It is accessed and used by hybrid workforces on corporate endpoints and personal devices such as phones and tablets to do their jobs. Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere is a direct response to the reality that business productivity depends upon people having the ability to safely and efficiently use data anywhere.

By connecting Forcepoint Enterprise DLP to the Forcepoint ONE Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, customers can extend a new or existing enterprise DLP policy, including its advanced classifiers, data fingerprinting, and enforcement settings, to the web and cloud. A unified security policy from Forcepoint protects sensitive data across all channels, including endpoints, websites, cloud services, networks, email and private apps.Forcepoint’s data-first approach goes far beyond basic data protection that is often built into SASE solutions. By classifying data and organizing it into different groups rather than relying on hardcoded patterns, Forcepoint data security policies can be written once and enforced everywhere to automatically handle new instances and types of sensitive data.This end-to-end enforcement is ideal for organizations with cloud-based applications or distributed workforces.

Key Benefits of Enforcing Data Security Everywhere

Adds Forcepoint ONE SSE channels to Forcepoint Enterprise DLP, protecting data across any website, cloud application, and web-based private applications.

Applies new or existing DLP policies across CASB, SWG, and ZTNA channels.

Simplifies DLP management by leveraging over 1,600 out-of-the-box classifiers, policies and templates enabling granular enforcement for files.

Gives security operations center (SOC) and IT teams complete incident reporting and forensic information from a single management console.

Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere is immediately available direct from Forcepoint and through the company’s global network of channel partners.

AI-powered Data Visualization with Forcepoint ONE Insights

Further extending the value-added capabilities of Forcepoint ONE, in late Q2 2023 the company will unveil Forcepoint ONE Insights, formerly code-named Symphony, which provides economic value and advanced security analytics for real-time insights into an organization's security status.

Forcepoint ONE Insights technology, included with all Forcepoint ONE subscriptions, uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze security data from multiple sources, such as network traffic, endpoint devices, and cloud applications. Using the at-a-glance visualization, security teams can identify potential threats more quickly, reducing the risk of data breaches. They can also see in real-time dashboards showing the economic value and ROI of their use of Forcepoint ONE.

Meet Forcepoint Experts at RSA 2023

During the week of RSA, April 25-27, the company will provide hands-on opportunities with Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere and Forcepoint ONE Insights at the Forcepoint Experience Center on the fourth floor of the St. Regis San Francisco. Organizations that want to learn more and get demos can request a meeting.

