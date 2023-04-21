informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

'EvilExtractor' All-in-One Stealer Campaign Targets Windows User Data

An uptick in EvilExtractor activity aims to compromise endpoints to steal browser from targets across Europe and the US, researchers say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 21, 2023
concept art depicting data theft
Source: Brain light via Alamy Stock Photo

A phishing campaign that launched in March and is actively targeting Microsoft operating system users in Europe and the US is making the rounds, using the EvilExtractor tool as its weapon of choice.

Research this week from FortiGuard Labs details the EvilExtractor attack chain, explaining that it usually starts with a legitimate-seeming Adobe PDF or Dropbox link, which instead deploy a malicious PowerShell when opened or clicked, before eventually leading to the modular EvilExtractor malware.

"Its primary purpose seems to be to steal browser data and information from compromised endpoints, and then upload it to the attacker’s FTP server," FortiGuard Labs researchers wrote.

The report points out that EvilExtractor was first developed by Kodex, which claimed that, despite its obvious name, it's used as an "educational tool,' according to the EvilExtractor report. "However, research conducted by FortiGuard Labs shows cybercriminals are actively using it as an info-stealer."

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceAttacks/Breaches
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports