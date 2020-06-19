Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

6/22/2020
03:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Employees Say They're Working From Home Without Security Guidance

Working from home is new for many enterprise employees, yet many say they've received little in the way of new training or technology to keep them safe.

The sudden rush to work from home has left companies scrambling to secure millions of enterprise logins. While a new study reports that 93% of now-remote employees are confident their employers are securing their work, the workers also cite significant shortcomings in the technology and training providing that security.

The study, by IBM Security and Morning Consult, finds 53% of work-from-home employees are using their personal computers to do their jobs. Yet 61% say they haven't been given new technology to secure those machines, and 43% say they haven't received new training on secure remote-enterprise computing.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, only 14% of employees report their employers broadly allowed working from home. Though 41% of the users say their jobs require them to handle personally identifiable information (PII), more than half say they are either unsure about any new policies regarding the handling of PII, or they're sure there is no new policy. And while 75% report they now hold at least one meeting weekly via videoconferencing, 54% say there are no new security policies to deal with those remote meetings.

Read more here.

 
 
 
 
