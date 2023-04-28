Elastic Expands Cloud Security Capabilities With Improved App Security

Mike Nichols of Elastic Security digs in around extended detection and response (XDR) as a major tool in the cybersecurity arsenal. He draws distinctions between XDR and endpoint detection and response, and how they address different issues. Nichols looks at cloud security and why application security remains so difficult. And he addresses cloud's major recurring security challenges.

Mike Nichols is the Vice President of Product for the Elastic Security solution at Elastic. A former US Army military intelligence sergeant, Mike has served in product leadership, strategy, and engineering roles for more than 20 years. He is also a cybersecurity strategy instructor at Georgetown University.