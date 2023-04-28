informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
video

Elastic Expands Cloud Security Capabilities With Improved App Security

Mike Nichols of Elastic Security joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss extended detection and response (XDR) and endpoint detection and response (EDR).
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Mike Nichols of Elastic Security
Source: Informa Tech

Mike Nichols of Elastic Security digs in around extended detection and response (XDR) as a major tool in the cybersecurity arsenal. He draws distinctions between XDR and endpoint detection and response, and how they address different issues. Nichols looks at cloud security and why application security remains so difficult. And he addresses cloud's major recurring security challenges.

Mike Nichols is the Vice President of Product for the Elastic Security solution at Elastic. A former US Army military intelligence sergeant, Mike has served in product leadership, strategy, and engineering roles for more than 20 years. He is also a cybersecurity strategy instructor at Georgetown University.

Cloud
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports