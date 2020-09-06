Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Endpoint

6/9/2020
10:00 AM
George Gerchow
George Gerchow
Commentary
Connect Directly
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail vvv
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

CSO's Guide to 'Employee-First' Security Operations During COVID-19 & Beyond

As the work-at-home environment continues to inform new ways of doing business, it's important that security teams remain flexible and ready for change.

The speed in which COVID-19 has evolved has prompted new ways of doing business and added responsibility to the everyday role of cybersecurity professionals and C-level leadership. Recent research from (ISC)² shows that 81% of security professionals have seen their roles evolve in response to the ongoing pandemic, and 23% have seen an acceleration in cybersecurity incidents.

For a chief security officer, traditional priorities include data governance and strategic security policies. However, due to the shift to remote work and increasing business pressures during the ongoing pandemic, that role has evolved to also encompass employee safety and productivity so the company can continue to deliver products and support its customers and partners. As the work-at-home environment continues to inform new ways of doing business, it's important that security teams remain flexible by adopting an employee-first mindset, to keep the entire organization aligned. Here's how:

Step 1: Establish an emergency management team with key stakeholders. Schedule regular (if not daily) meetings to ensure issues are being addressed and strategies are being changing as needed in real-time. This team should have full business representation, including executive staff, regional leaders, and security operations representatives. Although many businesses may currently have these teams in place, it's important that proactive planning remains a top priority even as offices begin to reopen. This team, and the lessons they provide, will be crucial for any future pandemics or crises that pose a threat to business continuity, allowing employees to act faster and make informed decisions.

Step 2: Monitor expanded attack services including insecure home VPN systems and data. Due to the rise of remote work and expanded attack services, phishing attacks have also seen a significant acceleration with employees being enticed by fake password management, executive updates, and GoFundMe messages. To decrease the impact of these attacks, it's important to keep employees informed of the latest threats and how they can protect themselves or seek support if they have become a victim. Employee education is essential, including training on how to lock down home routers with complex passwords and leverage data loss prevention (DLP) technologies.

Step 3: Empower leadership teams with prescriptive information to help inform business decisions that empower secure, reliable operations. As the impact of the pandemic continues to evolve and regional areas are affected differently, CSOs and CISOs must stay informed of all security and operations across all business units in order to regularly update leaders with the most relevant and up-to-date information. For example, if leaders are making decisions on extended work-from-home policies or strategies for reopening offices, they will need to know if the resources are there to support a decision from the standpoints of both business operations and employee security with best-practices documents or contingency plans if new cybersecurity threats arise.

Step 4: Maintain a "pulse" on your employees through real-time chat and collaboration technologies. Regularly monitoring these channels is a good way to stay on top of questions and concerns in order to make the necessary strategy adjustments. In these types of situations, overcommunication is key. Employees, customers, and partners are all eager to hear from organizational leaders during this time. However, content must be relevant and strategic. It's important that the dialogue is led with an understanding tone that takes into account the current situation as it relates to relevant stakeholders and the challenges they face.

Step 5: Sustain a mindset that goes beyond your CSO title. Instead of just looking at things from a technology perspective, it's critically important to assess the human impact as well. This means being empathetic to people's needs and work styles. While a CSO's job is to maintain secure business operations, during these challenging times, it's crucial to ensure that employees are staying engaged and aren't overworked, and that customers and partners feel supported. A human-first approach to security leadership will have long-term benefits to employee and customer collaboration and retention.

Related Content:

 

 
 
 
 
Learn from industry experts in a setting that is conducive to interaction and conversation about how to prepare for that "really  bad day" in cybersecurity. Click for more information and to register

George Gerchow brings over 20 years of information technology and systems management expertise to the application of IT processes and disciplines. His background includes the security, compliance, and cloud computing disciplines. Gerchow has years of practical experience in ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 6/9/2020
Cybersecurity Spending Hits 'Temporary Pause' Amid Pandemic
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  6/2/2020
Strengthening Secure Information Sharing Through Technology & Standards
Ameesh Divatia, Co-Founder & CEO of Baffle,  6/4/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Social Distancing: If you can smell the fart you are too close!!
Current Issue
How Cybersecurity Incident Response Programs Work (and Why Some Don't)
This Tech Digest takes a look at the vital role cybersecurity incident response (IR) plays in managing cyber-risk within organizations. Download the Tech Digest today to find out how well-planned IR programs can detect intrusions, contain breaches, and help an organization restore normal operations.
Flash Poll
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-10757
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-09
A flaw was found in the Linux Kernel in versions after 4.5-rc1 in the way mremap handled DAX Huge Pages. This flaw allows a local attacker with access to a DAX enabled storage to escalate their privileges on the system.
CVE-2020-10761
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-09
An assertion failure issue was found in the Network Block Device(NBD) Server in all QEMU versions before QEMU 5.0.1. This flaw occurs when an nbd-client sends a spec-compliant request that is near the boundary of maximum permitted request length. A remote nbd-client could use this flaw to crash the ...
CVE-2020-5589
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-09
Multiple SONY Wireless Headphones have vulnerability that someone within the Bluetooth range can make the Bluetooth pairing.
CVE-2020-13974
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-09
An issue was discovered in the Linux kernel through 5.7.1. drivers/tty/vt/keyboard.c has an integer overflow if k_ascii is called several times in a row, aka CID-b86dab054059.
CVE-2020-13973
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-09
OWASP json-sanitizer before 1.2.1 allows XSS. An attacker who controls a substring of the input JSON, and controls another substring adjacent to a SCRIPT element in which the output is embedded as JavaScript, may be able to confuse the HTML parser as to where the SCRIPT element ends, and cause non-s...