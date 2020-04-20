Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Marilyn Cohodas
Marilyn Cohodas
COVID-19 Caption Contest Winners

It was a tough choice! And the winner is...

First prize, a $25 Amazon gift card, goes to JKOZ for the winning caption penned below. 

Second prize, a $10 Amazon gift card, to Teckigrl for her entry:

Yes, I do have virus protection on my system, now what?

The two captions bested 19 other entries, all of which made our panel of judges (John Klossner, Tim Wilson, Kelly Jackson Higgins, Sara Peters, Kelly Sheridan, Curtis Franklin, Jim Donahue, Gayle Kesten, and yours truly) smile for days.

Thanks also to everyone who entered the contest and to our loyal readers who cheered the contestants on. If you haven't had a chance to read all the entries, be sure to check them out today.

A listing of free products and services compiled for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help meet the challenges of COVID-19. 

Marilyn has been covering technology for business, government, and consumer audiences for over 20 years. Prior to joining UBM, Marilyn worked for nine years as editorial director at TechTarget Inc., where she launched six Websites for IT managers and administrators supporting ... View Full Bio
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 4/20/2020
Web Pioneers Launch Identity Startup That Ditches Passwords
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  4/14/2020
Insecure Home Office Networks Heighten Work-at-Home Risks
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  4/14/2020
CVE-2020-5285
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-20
In PrestaShop between versions 1.7.6.0 and 1.7.6.5, there is a reflected XSS with `back` parameter. The problem is fixed in 1.7.6.5
CVE-2020-5286
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-20
In PrestaShop between versions 1.7.4.0 and 1.7.6.5, there is a reflected XSS when uploading a wrong file. The problem is fixed in 1.7.6.5
CVE-2020-5287
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-20
In PrestaShop between versions 1.5.5.0 and 1.7.6.5, there is improper access control on customers search. The problem is fixed in 1.7.6.5.
CVE-2020-5288
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-20
&quot;In PrestaShop between versions 1.7.0.0 and 1.7.6.5, there is improper access controls on product attributes page. The problem is fixed in 1.7.6.5.
CVE-2020-5293
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-20
In PrestaShop between versions 1.7.0.0 and 1.7.6.5, there are improper access controls on product page with combinations, attachments and specific prices. The problem is fixed in 1.7.6.5.