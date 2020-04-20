COVID-19 Caption Contest Winners

It was a tough choice! And the winner is...

First prize, a $25 Amazon gift card, goes to JKOZ for the winning caption penned below.

Second prize, a $10 Amazon gift card, to Teckigrl for her entry:

Yes, I do have virus protection on my system, now what?

The two captions bested 19 other entries, all of which made our panel of judges (John Klossner, Tim Wilson, Kelly Jackson Higgins, Sara Peters, Kelly Sheridan, Curtis Franklin, Jim Donahue, Gayle Kesten, and yours truly) smile for days.

Thanks also to everyone who entered the contest and to our loyal readers who cheered the contestants on. If you haven't had a chance to read all the entries, be sure to check them out today.

