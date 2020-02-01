Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Endpoint

1/2/2020
05:30 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

CCPA Kickoff: What Businesses Need to Know

The California Consumer Privacy Act is in full effect, prompting organizations to think about how they'll remain compliant.

New year, new privacy regulations: The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) went into effect on January 1, marking the start of a widespread law that will likely have implications beyond state lines. For businesses, it's high time to think about what this means and how to get ahead.

CCPA, the original version of which was passed in 2018, was introduced to protect the personal data of roughly 40 million people living in California. Under CCPA, residents have the right to know what part of their information businesses try to collect, the right to tell organizations to not share or sell their data, and the right to protect against companies that fail to protect this data.

A business is subject to CCPA if it generates gross revenue of at least $25 million; annually buys, receives, sells, or shares personally identifiable information (PII) of 50,000 or more California residents; or derives at least half its annual revenue from selling residents' personal data. This includes organizations with a parent company or subsidiary that collects data from at least 50,000 California residents.

The law will pose a challenge to organizations, but those that already have faced the EU's General Data Protection Regulation will be more prepared, explains Terry Ray, senior vice president at Imperva. "For those companies, CCPA isn't really a big stretch," he says. Those who were not mandated to comply with GDPR now have to take similar steps — and it's a lot of work.

"Companies in the best shape are the ones that had to comply with GDPR," Ray adds.

Businesses starting from scratch will have to first think about where they have consumer data, he continues. "They start to look, and it turns out the data is everywhere," he adds. Further, there hasn't been much scrutiny over who accesses the information, why they access it, or who spins up additional databases and why. Data is in multiple repositories without much oversight. After they confirm where data is, companies need to make sure it didn't spread anywhere else.

From there, the requirements snowball. "Now that I know where the data is, how do I start to monitor that data?" says Ray of the next step. Most companies preparing for privacy regulation take this process one step at a time — first locating the data, then prioritizing and monitoring it. 

There are some who take the approach of "assume it's everywhere and monitor everything," which Ray says is a pricey and time-consuming way to keep track of consumer information. "It does behoove companies to find where they have their private data," he explains.

Companies that have already had to address GDPR have taken a multifactor approach. This includes ensuring someone is responsible for data privacy: a data privacy officer, for example, or a third party tasked with making sure various teams are doing what they need to do. In addition, they put policies in place to ensure security is responsible for certain aspects of incident response and monitoring for breaches and malware. This multipronged approach includes people in charge of the nontechnical privacy policies, and those in charge of making sure data is properly secured.

"Although the CCPA will be good for consumers, affected companies will have to make a significant effort to implement the requirements," says Wendy Foote, senior contract manager at WhiteHat Security. "It will add yet another variance in the patchwork of divergent US data protection laws that companies already struggle to reconcile."

As the first law of its kind in the United States, Foote continues, CCPA could set a precedent for states outside California. The law applies to most companies doing business in California and promises to have a "major impact" on the privacy landscape across the country. Instead of limiting CCPA protections to California customers alone, major companies including Microsoft and Mozilla are extending compliance across all US states. The next version of Firefox, for example, will allow users to request desktop telemetry data be deleted from the browser.

We may see more companies following in these footsteps, Ray points out. "The easiest things to do are what people already want you to do anyway," he notes. It's unlikely businesses have separate repositories for each state; as a result, all their customers are likely in the same database. For them to separate California residents would be harder and more expensive.

Still, massive data stores will likely present a monitoring challenge. Today's technology and tools may not support every big database, he notes, and may not be able to monitor them.

"Most companies today don't do a lot of monitoring of who accesses their data," says Ray. "The larger the company, the bigger this problem is."

Related Content

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's top story: "SIM Swapping Attacks: What They Are & How to Stop Them."

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Defensive Wish List for 2020: Faster Responses to Threats
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  12/27/2019
The Coolest Hacks of 2019
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  12/30/2019
As Hackers Target Mobile Payment Apps, Here's How to Keep Them at Bay
Carlos Asuncion, Solutions Engineer Manager at Shape Security,  12/27/2019
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The Year in Security: 2019
This Tech Digest provides a wrap up and overview of the year's top cybersecurity news stories. It was a year of new twists on old threats, with fears of another WannaCry-type worm and of a possible botnet army of Wi-Fi routers. But 2019 also underscored the risk of firmware and trusted security tools harboring dangerous holes that cybercriminals and nation-state hackers could readily abuse. Read more.
Flash Poll
How Data Breaches affect the Enterprise
How Data Breaches affect the Enterprise
Organizations use a wide range of tools and best practices for protecting against cyberattacks. But malicious efforts targeting end users are driving the need for a more people-focused approach to cybersecurity. Find out what we discovered by downloading this Dark Reading report today!
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2014-3590
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-02
Versions of Foreman as shipped with Red Hat Satellite 6 does not check for a correct CSRF token in the logout action. Therefore, an attacker can log out a user by having them view specially crafted content.
CVE-2014-0183
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-02
Versions of Katello as shipped with Red Hat Subscription Asset Manager 1.4 are vulnerable to a XSS via HTML in the systems name when registering.
CVE-2014-0245
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-02
It was found that the implementation of the GTNSubjectCreatingInterceptor class in gatein-wsrp was not thread safe. For a specific WSRP endpoint, under high-concurrency scenarios or scenarios where SOAP messages take long to execute, it was possible for an unauthenticated remote attacker to gain pri...
CVE-2014-0169
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-02
In JBoss EAP 6 a security domain is configured to use a cache that is shared between all applications that are in the security domain. This could allow an authenticated user in one application to access protected resources in another application without proper authorization. Although this is an inte...
CVE-2013-7351
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-02
Multiple cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities in index.php in Shaarli allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the URL to the (1) showRSS, (2) showATOM, or (3) showDailyRSS function; a (4) file name to the importFile function; or (5) vectors related to bookmarks.