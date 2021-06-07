Cartoon Caption Winner: Sight Unseen

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-07-09

An out-of-bounds memory write flaw was found in the Linux kernel's joystick devices subsystem in versions before 5.9-rc1, in the way the user calls ioctl JSIOCSBTNMAP. This flaw allows a local user to crash the system or possibly escalate their privileges on the system. The highest threat from this ...



PUBLISHED:

2021-07-09

A flaw was found in keycloak-model-infinispan in keycloak versions before 14.0.0 where authenticationSessions map in RootAuthenticationSessionEntity grows boundlessly which could lead to a DoS attack.



PUBLISHED:

2021-07-09

Panasonic FPWIN Pro, all Versions 7.5.1.1 and prior, allows an attacker to craft a project file specifying a URI that causes the XML parser to access the URI and embed the contents, which may allow the attacker to disclose information that is accessible in the context of the user executing software.



PUBLISHED:

2021-07-09

A flaw was found in the ptp4l program of the linuxptp package. A missing length check when forwarding a PTP message between ports allows a remote attacker to cause an information leak, crash, or potentially remote code execution. The highest threat from this vulnerability is to data confidentiality ...



PUBLISHED:

2021-07-09