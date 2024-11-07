Xiphera & Crypto Quantique Announce Partnership

PRESS RELEASE

ESPOO, Finland, and LONDON, UK, 30th October, 2024: Xiphera, a provider of highly-optimised, hardware-based cryptographic security, today announced its partnership with Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven IoT device security. The combination of Xiphera’s nQrux® Hardware Trust Engines and quantum-secure cryptographic IP, with Crypto Quantique’s QDID PUF (Physically Unclonable Function), offers quantum-resilience and immutable device identity for cryptographic hardware modules.

The QDID PUF generates quantum-derived, secure, unclonable identities based on manufacturing variations unique to each semiconductor chip. The PUF, alongside other cryptographic primitives, forms the essential hardware root-of-trust IP required in security implementations.

nQrux Hardware Trust Engines offer customisable cryptographic security modules with hardware-level trust and security services for the most critical environments and applications. nQrux IP cores enable full isolation of cryptographic operations and application-specific data into secure hardware elements. Xiphera’s extensive portfolio of cryptographic IP cores includes both traditional cryptographic algorithms, as well as Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) fighting against the looming quantum threat.

“Many industrial and governmental entities recommend implementing quantum-resilient hardware solutions to prevent quantum attacks on current and future data. Cryptographic root-of-trust forms the security foundation of modern hardware infrastructures”, said Kimmo Järvinen, co-founder and CTO of Xiphera. “Upgrading these critical components to quantum-resilient algorithms and integrating Crypto Quantique’s PUF technology enables our customers to protect the identities and core security of their hardware devices into the foreseeable future.”

Crypto Quantique’s CEO, Shahram Mossayebi, said, “The combination of nQrux Hardware Trust Engines and QDID provides the adaptability and upgradeability required for the security of connected devices. QDID creates random numbers on demand, so there is no need to store cryptographic keys in flash memory. This eliminates the danger of side-channel memory attacks revealing the keys. In addition, because PQC algorithms have large cryptographic keys, the PUF technology reduces the size of flash memory needed, reducing both power consumption and saving silicon area.”

Learn more about Xiphera’s nQrux Hardware Trust Engines, and Crypto Quantique’s QDID IP cores.