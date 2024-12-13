Versa Introduces Integrated Endpoint Data Loss Prevention in SASE Solution

PRESS RELEASE

Santa Clara, Calif. – Dec. 10, 2024 – Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced Versa Endpoint DLP, an integrated endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) capability delivered by the Versa SASE Client as part of the VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform. The endpoint DLP feature provides the industry’s widest range of data exfiltration prevention capabilities in an integrated SASE solution, restricting copy/paste, screenshots, and peripheral device (e.g., USB storage) transfers based on Zero Trust attributes.

Versa Endpoint DLP helps ensure that sensitive data residing on endpoints is safeguarded against accidental exposure, insider threats, and cyberattacks. Integrated into Versa’s lightweight SASE client, it extends network DLP to the endpoint, providing end-to-end real-time visibility and control. This ensures compliance with corporate data security regulations and reduces risk without compromising the user experience.

“Versa Endpoint DLP directly addresses the critical need for comprehensive data protection on endpoints in today’s hybrid work environments,” said Kumar Mehta, Versa Founder and CDO. “We��’re delivering a unified approach to securing sensitive data on endpoints, addressing critical risks like insider threats and compliance challenges. By integrating this functionality into the VersaONE platform, our customers can protect their data effectively without adding complexity.”

Unlike approaches that require separate network and endpoint DLP tools, Versa DLP provides a unified approach seamlessly integrated with the broader VersaONE security suite. By consolidating endpoint and network data loss prevention within a single platform, Versa DLP ensures consistent policy enforcement across the IT infrastructure.

Availability

Versa Endpoint DLP has been included as part of the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform in Concerto release version 12.1.2.

About Versa

Versa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.