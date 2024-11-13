Trustwave-Cybereason Merger Boosts MDR Portfolio

Managed services provider Trustwave and endpoint detection and response (EDR) company Cybereason announced a definitive merger agreement on Tuesday. The merger reflects the market appetite for integrated cybersecurity solutions, as seen in Check Point's acquisition of Cyberint earlier this year.

Trustwave and Cybereason will "function independently but collaborate strategically on value-added services and capabilities," the companies said in a statement. Cybereason has a significant presence in Japan and Europe, and Trustwave is strong in the Americas and Australia.

The combined company portfolio will span managed detection and response, EDR, offensive security, security research, digital forensics and incident response, and threat intelligence services. Trustwave and Cybereason have complementary product offerings in EDR, email security, and database security.

For example, Cybereason can offer "combined EDR and MDR solutions," said Eric Gan, chairman and CEO of Cybereason said, a statement.

Together, Trustwave and Cybereason will focus on strengthening client consulting services and managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to develop an all-in-one solution with Cybereason's EDR for midmarket organizations, as well as help customers integrate and optimize Microsoft Security. A primary areas for strategic investment is a purpose-built AI that can detect known and unknown threats with greater speed and accuracy.

Singtel acquired Trustwave in 2015 for $770 million; it sold the company to MC² Security Fund, a private equity fund sponsored by The Chertoff Group, in January of this year for $205 million. Cybereason has raised over $850 million to date from a variety of investors.

SoftBank, Cybereason's largest shareholder, will remain as the majority investor. Trustwave's current owner and MC² Security Fund will remain as a channel partner and strategic adviser.

Financial details of the merger were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.