Single HTTP Request Can Exploit 6M WordPress Sites

A WordPress plug-in installed more than 6 million times is vulnerable to a cross-site scripting flaw (XSS) that allows attackers to escalate privileges and potentially install malicious code to enable redirects, ads, and other HTML payloads onto an affected website.

A security researcher who goes by the online name "TaiYou" discovered the flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-47374, in LiteSpeed Cache, known as the most popular caching plug-in for the WordPress content management system (CMS). TaiYou reported the flaw on Sept. 24 to Patchstack via the Patchstack Bug Bounty Program for WordPress; it affects LiteSpeed Cache through version 6.5.0.2, and users should update immediately to avoid being vulnerable to attack.

LiteSpeed Cache is described by its developers as an "all-in-one site acceleration plugin, featuring an exclusive server-level cache and a collection of optimization features." It supports WordPress Multisite and is compatible with the most popular plug-ins, including WooCommerce, bbPress, and Yoast SEO.

The flaw that requires immediate attention is an unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerability that "could allow any unauthenticated user from stealing sensitive information to, in this case, privilege escalation on the WordPress site by performing a single HTTP request," according to Patchstack.

XSS is one of the most oft-exploited and oldest Web vulnerabilities, allowing an attacker to inject malicious code into a legitimate webpage or application to execute malicious scripts that affect the person visiting the site.

Three WordPress Plug-in Flaws, One Dangerous

TaiYou actually found three flaws in the plug-in, including another XSS flaw as well as a path-traversal vulnerability. However, only CVE-2024-47374 is considered dangerous and expected to be exploited by attackers, according to Patchstack.

Upon notification by Patchstack, the developers of LiteSpeed cache plug-in sent back a patch for validation on the same day. Patchstack published an update that fixes all three flaws in LiteSpeed cache version 6.5.1 on Sept. 25, and added the flaws to its vulnerability database five days later.

CVE-2024-47374 is characterized as creating "Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation," according to its listing on CVEdetails.com. "The product does not neutralize or incorrectly neutralizes user-controllable input before it is placed in output that is used as a web page that is served to other users," according to the listing.

The vulnerability occurs because the code that handles the view of a queue in a particular piece of the plug-in doesn’t implement sanitization and output escaping, according to Patchstack.

"The plugin outputs a list of URLs that are queued for unique CSS generation and with the URL another functionality called 'Vary Group' is printed on the Admin page," according to the blog post.

In this output, the "Vary Group" functionality combines the concepts of "cache varies" and "user roles." "The vulnerability occurs because Vary Group can be supplied by a user via an HTTP Header and printed on the admin page without sanitization," according to Patchstack.

Due to its widespread use as a foundation for websites, the WordPress platform and its plug-ins especially are a notoriously popular target for threat actors, giving them easy access to a broad attack surface. Attackers particularly like to target singular plug-ins with large install bases, which makes vulnerable versions of LiteSpeed Cache a likely target.

The patch for CVE-2024-47374 is "fairly simple," sanitizing the output using esc_html, according to Patchstack. The company issued a virtual patch to mitigate the flaw by blocking any attacks until its customers have updated to a fixed version. Meanwhile, all administrators of WordPress sites that use LiteSpeed Cache are advised to update to fixed version 6.5.1 immediately.

Patchstack also recommends that WordPress website developers working with the plug-in apply escaping and sanitization to any message that will be displayed as an admin notice to mitigate the vulnerability.

"Depending on the context of the data, we recommend using sanitize_text_field to sanitize value for HTML output (outside of HTML attribute) or esc_html," according to the post. "For escaping values inside of attributes, you can use the esc_attr function."

Patchstack also recommends that site developers working with LiteSpeed Cache also apply a proper permission or authorization check to the registered rest route endpoints to avoid exposing a site to XSS vulnerability.