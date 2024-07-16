Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Singapore Banks Ditch One-Time Passwords

Retail banks in the nation-state will eliminate the use of one-time passwords (OTPs) by bank customers in an effort to thwart phishing.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

July 16, 2024

1 Min Read
OCBC Bank sign
Source: Saranvarin Nopsuwan via Alamy Stock Photo

Singapore has set in motion an aggressive plan to retire one-time passwords (OTPs) for its retail banking customers within the next three months.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said the new authentication process will employ digital tokens in lieu of passwords as a better way to protect against phishing attacks aimed at stealing customer banking credentials. Banking customers will use digital tokens on their mobile devices to authenticate to their accounts on mobile apps and on the banks' websites.

"This measure provides customers with further protection against unauthorized access to their bank accounts. While they may give rise to some inconvenience, such measures are necessary to help prevent scams and protect customers," said Ong-Ang Ai Boon, director of the ABS.

