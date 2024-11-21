Norton Introduces Small Business Premium for Business-Grade Security

PRESS RELEASE

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has launched the new Norton Small Business Premium, an all-in-one, easy-to-use cybersecurity plan specifically designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses. In addition to powerful device security, Norton Small Business Premium features 24/7 Business Tech Support, Financial Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring and more.

"More than half (56%)* of small business owners report that cybersecurity threats impact their business. Unfortunately, not enough of these entrepreneurs and small businesses have cybersecurity in place, often due to their cost and complexity," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "Norton Small Business Premium not only takes the work out of securing your business, we also help when other IT issues crop up."

Cybersecurity is crucial for businesses to protect their sensitive data, networks, and digital assets from cyberthreats that can lead to unauthorized access to company networks, data breaches, financial losses, and reputation damage. To help protect businesses where they need it most, Norton Small Business Premium includes features such as:

24/7 Business Tech Support: Subscriptions include access to Norton experts five time as year. These experts are available 24/7 for remote IT support on your devices, network, and software.

Financial Monitoring: Get alerts so you can act quickly if we detect suspicious transactions on your company's bank accounts.

Social Media Monitoring: Prevent your business social media profiles from being taken over by regularly monitoring for suspicious activities on your accounts.

Device Security: Real-time antivirus helps protect your devices, and our firewall* helps block cybercriminals from accessing your network.

Secure VPN: Work online and access websites more safely at home or on the go with bank-grade VPN encryption.

Additional features include Password Manager, Cloud Backup, performance enhancements and more.

Norton Small Business Premium doesn't require an IT specialist or cybersecurity knowledge to use. It's easy to install and runs seamlessly in the background on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, allowing you to focus on your business without slowing down operations.

Norton recommends 10 tips for small business Cyber Safety:

Learn to spot signs of phishing and teach your employees Only click links or download attachments from known sources Avoid sharing personal information or private company data over email Always keep your operating system, applications, and drivers up-to-date Make sure your WiFi network is protected with a strong password Regularly back up your data Require employees to use a VPN when doing company work on a public WiFi network (think airports and coffee shops) Always use multi-factor-authentication for an extra layer of protection Don't neglect mobile devices – make sure they are password protected and use security software Invest in a cybersecurity solution such as Norton Small Business Premium

Norton Small Business Premium is available now with prices starting at $299.99/year with options for 6, 10 or 20-device plans. For more information, please visit norton.com/products/small-business.

About Norton

Norton is a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.