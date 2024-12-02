Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Name That Edge Toon: Shackled!

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

December 2, 2024

Four people chained to their pieces of technology
Source: John Klossner

What a mess! Things are in a real bind here. Link us to your best cybersecurity-related captions to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Dec. 31 deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge December Toon."

  Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Matthew Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for back-to-back wins. The winning caption for last month's "Aerialist's Choice" cartoon is below. Some noteworthy contenders included: "We’ll definitely have a zero trust environment after this," "Strong defenses rely on team work. Be ready to catch every threat," and "You can only catch so much. Hope the net catches the rest." A big thank you to all who participated.

EdgeToon_November_Winner.jpg

About the Author

John Klossner

John Klossner

Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

