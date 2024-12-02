Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: Shackled!
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.
December 2, 2024
What a mess! Things are in a real bind here. Link us to your best cybersecurity-related captions to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Dec. 31 deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge December Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Matthew Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for back-to-back wins. The winning caption for last month's "Aerialist's Choice" cartoon is below. Some noteworthy contenders included: "We’ll definitely have a zero trust environment after this," "Strong defenses rely on team work. Be ready to catch every threat," and "You can only catch so much. Hope the net catches the rest." A big thank you to all who participated.
