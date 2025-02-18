PRESS RELEASE

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- enQase, a groundbreaking quantum-safe security solution, launches today to safeguard the most sensitive information against the threat of quantum attacks. This innovative solution addresses the urgent calls from leading business technology analyst, cybersecurity experts, and governments worldwide who are stressing the importance to fortify digital defenses against quantum computing threats.

The urgency to act is because the stakes are high, as malicious hackers who acquire highly sensitive encrypted data today could decrypt soon with quantum computers – thus the term "harvest now, decrypt later".

Why enQase exists

In August 2024, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released its recommendations for PQC urging all sectors to urgently begin transitioning to higher levels of cryptographic protection.

Experts, including the World Economic Forum, recommend combining PQC with Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) to provide organizations with the strongest protection against future quantum computing threats. While PQC is anticipated to offer good data security, the integration of both technologies is considered the most comprehensive approach to safeguarding sensitive information in the post-quantum era.

Certain limitations that have prompted organizations and sectors to explore more comprehensive security solutions for their most highly sensitive information include:

Theoretical foundations: PQC standards are grounded on theoretical analyses and projections of quantum computer capabilities. The security of these algorithms relies on mathematical assumptions that may be challenged as quantum technology advances.

Deterministic Algorithms: PQC utilizes deterministic algorithms, which could potentially be vulnerable to unforeseen weaknesses or breakthroughs in quantum computing.

Reliance on PRNGs: PQC implementations often depend on Pseudo-Random Number Generators (PRNGs) for key generation and other random values. The security of these systems could be compromised if the PRNGs are found to be predictable or vulnerable to quantum attacks.

In comparison, enQase takes quantum-safe security beyond conventional standards by harnessing the power of quantum mechanics to fortify and 'enQase' NIST's PQC standards. This innovative approach provides organizations with unparalleled assurance that their information will remain secure today, against "Harvest now, Decrypt later" attacks, and well into the future.

How enQase ensures future-proof security

In an era where traditional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable, enQase stands as a beacon of innovation. Our quantum-enhanced security platform doesn't just meet today's standards—it defines tomorrow's.

The comprehensive platform leverages PQC, Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), digital Quantum Key Distribution (dQKD), and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). At the forefront of innovation, enQase offers an industry-first hybrid key distribution system that uniquely combines both QKD and dQKD technologies.

enQase offers unparalleled deployment flexibility, with options ranging from Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), perpetual licensing and on-premises hardware solutions. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure while ensuring full-stack interoperability and scalability to meet evolving security needs.

"enQase counters this threat with a robust data security solution that leverages quantum mechanics to enhance NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) protection. The platform offers unique deployment flexibility and scalability demanded by Global 500 companies and government organizations to protect their entire information lifecycle."

-Mike Kramer, co-founder and CEO of enQase.

enQase solutions are fully compliant with NIST and ETSI guidelines, positioning clients at the forefront of secure networks. enQase simplifies quantum security management through an intuitive central console, reducing the need for specialized expertise while delivering practical, business-centric solutions.

As global quantum security pioneers with 15 patents, enQase continuously innovates and develops next-generation solutions, including advanced QKD implementations for terrestrial and space-based networks.

About enQase

enQase offers security beyond PQC; the only comprehensive, flexible, scalable solution that utilizes enhanced quantum technologies to protect data against current and future quantum threats without compromising operational performance.

The company's technology addresses critical shortcomings in existing cybersecurity measures, particularly in the face of emerging quantum computing threats. By offering a truly future-proof solution, enQase enables businesses to stay ahead of sophisticated quantum and AI-driven hacking attempts.

enQase offers versatile solutions spanning various deployment options, including SaaS, Cloud, PaaS, on-premises, and hardware-based implementations. Recognizing that every organization safeguards sensitive data —and for certain industries the stakes are far higher— enQase ensures that critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, critical infrastructure, and defense, are equipped to shield their most sensitive information with unwavering vigilance.

For more information about how enQase can secure an organization's future, visit www.enqase.com.