Experian Acquires Behavioral Analytics Company NeuroID

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian® — the global data and technology company — announced today that it has acquired NeuroID, an industry leader in behavioral analytics. NeuroID’s modern and frictionless capabilities amplify Experian’s fraud risk suite by providing a new layer of insight into digital behavioral signals and analytics observed for both new and returning users throughout the customer lifecycle, including account openings, logins and transactions.

NeuroID’s behavioral analytics solutions are available now through CrossCore® on the Experian Ascend Technology Platform™as a key fraud-detection capability. Experian’s identity verification and fraud prevention solutions helped clients avoid an estimated $15 billion in fraud losses globally last year. With NeuroID seamlessly integrated into Experian, clients can use one service provider to proactively monitor and analyze a user’s real-time digital behavior (for example, how they navigate a form and enter information).

The emergence of generative AI-driven fraud has motivated companies across industries from financial services to healthcare and e-commerce to seek new types of fraud-detection technology, such as behavioral analytics, within their originations and account management fraud strategies. Insights from behavioral analytics help mitigate fraud in real time and prevent identity theft, account takeover, bot attacks, next-generation bot attacks and fraud rings — empowering businesses to provide a seamless customer experience.

“Our acquisition of NeuroID highlights our commitment to provide our clients with world-class data, analytics and insights to prevent fraud. Together with NeuroID, we’re excited to build new blended offerings that detect risk but also empower businesses to confidently navigate the online landscape and trust in their transactions,” said Robert Boxberger, President of Experian’s North American Identity & Fraud business. “In today’s highly competitive and digital-first world, the use of behavioral analytics is now vital for innovating for the future of fighting fraud.”

“We are in a new era of fraud driven by AI. Companies are under immense pressure to rapidly innovate and advance their approach to fighting fraud. NeuroID unlocks a new view into a user’s riskiness based on behavioral interactions,” said Jack Alton, CEO at NeuroID. “This view arms companies with a proactive, first line of defense to detect sophisticated fraud rings and bot attacks. By joining forces with Experian, we’re looking forward to helping companies confidently navigate this new era with solutions that enable more secure and frictionless experiences.”

About NeuroID

NeuroID, a global leader in behavioral analytics, provides a privacy-centered first line of fraud defense for digital businesses. NeuroID’s software determines whether a user is a human or a bot, and if the human presents risk, based on how familiar they are with the data they enter and interact with. NeuroID’s proprietary technology enables deep visibility into digital interactions (without collecting personal data) to proactively monitor, alert, and act against fraud. Paired with expert guidance, NeuroID accelerates modern risk management so global leaders can see fraud faster, reduce losses and increase savings. More information about NeuroID’s products and services can be found at https://www.neuro-id.com/.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

