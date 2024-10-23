Codasip Donates Tools to Develop Memory-Safe Chips

German processor design company Codasip donated its latest RISC-V software development kit to the chip security consortium CHERI Alliance to help developers add memory safety to chips.

RISC-V is an instruction set architecture (ISA) which allows developers and manufacturers to personalize silicon chips with capabilities to meet their needs, such as for use in smartphones, space technologies, industrial applications, and automotive technologies, to name a few. RISV-V is open and free to license, so anyone can design, manufacture, and sell RISC-V chips and software.

CHERI (Capability Hardwar Enhanced RISC Instructions) extends ISA to manage memory access control to prevent common vulnerabilities such as buffer overflows and memory corruption. The method involves isolating the hardware and software so that adversaries cannot inject attack code into memory. The CHERI Alliance is an industry consortium focused on promoting the development and adoption of security technologies protecting data stored in hardware memory.

Developers need access to tools and packages that are available for CHERI — this is what the SDK that Codasip built and donated to the CHERI Alliance offers. The compiler is capable of generating the modified instructions. Anyone implementing CHERI on RISC-V chips can access the SDK, which is freely available on GitHub.

The SDK includes:

C/C++ compiler and toolchain based on LLVM17

CHERI-RISC-V Sail model

QEMU open-source emulator

OpenSBI implementation of the RISC-V Supervisor Binary Interface

Das U-Boot bootloader

Linux kernel 6.10

FreeRTOS

The GNU Debugger

Yocto build system for Linux

Basic user space environment based on Busybox

"As more organizations and governments discover the potential of the CHERI technology to protect us, we need to speed up the pace of making the technology available in real systems," Codasip CEO Ron Black said in a statement. "We have made a massive effort to implement a full Linux-capable SDK that we are now opening for everyone to use."