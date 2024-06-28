1Touch.io Integrates AI Into Mainframe Security

1touch.io has announced the launch of its mainframe security posture management (MSPM) product, which relies on contextual artificial intelligence (AI) to provide visibility and accuracy in data discovery and classification across mainframe environments.

With new technologies proliferating and attention focused on modern architectures, it's easy to forget that mainframes continue to run much of the world. They handle 68% of the world's production IT workloads and are used by 71% of Fortune 500 companies, according to 1touch.io. Use is particularly heavy in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and the government, where organizations rely on mainframes for their reliability, security, and massive processing capabilities.

Even so, mainframe security — which includes data security, compliance, and governance — is particularly challenging when integrating mainframes into hybrid cloud environments. Keeping these challenges in mind, 1touch.io added comprehensive visibility across hybrid environment and fast database scanning.

1touch.io MSPM integrates with all mainframe data sources to continuously monitor and analyze sensitive data, which it integrates with other enterprise data — regardless of whether it is structured, unstructured, stored locally, or stored in the cloud — to provide a single, accurate record for each mainframe data asset.

MSPM supports various mainframe data sources, including Virtual Storage Access Method files and IBM Z's Db2. There are plans to extend to IBM Information Management System and flat files, the company said.