Tech News and Analysis

Emerging Tech
3 min read
article

Secure Systems Need Hardware-Enhanced Tools, Intel Says

A new Intel study finds that while adoption of hardware-assisted security is still low, there is a lot of interest in how it can secure system layers such as the operating system and hypervisor.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 13, 2022
computer motherboard closeup, with abstract blue technology background.
Source: silkwayrain via iStock Photo

Faced with a growing volume of increasingly sophisticated threats and the fact that data is distributed across multiple systems within the enterprise environment, organizations are realizing that hardware-assisted security capabilities are critical to a robust security strategy. In some cases, performance improvements come from having security baked into the hardware layer rather than installing yet another security software tool.

While only 36% of the 1,406 IT leaders surveyed by Intel say their organization have deployed hardware-assisted security solutions, there is strong interest in these types of technologies. Just under half, or 47%, say their organizations plan to adopt hardware-assisted security solutions in the next six months, and 23% say they plan to do so over the next 12 months.

Just a note: Hardware-assisted security (other terms include hardware-enabled or hardware-enhanced security) is different from hardware security, which focuses on protecting the physical devices and machines.

Hardware-assisted security (HAS) uses hardware extensions and components to support the security of higher-level machine layers, which encompasses the BIOS, operating system, hypervisor, and installed applications. HAS can speed up security-related processing, protect memory bounds, secure random number generators, isolate app execution, and enable trusted computing via hardware components such as the trusted platform module (TPM) chip.

"[Companies] are demanding assurance capabilities and hardware-enhanced security solutions that help protect the entire compute stack," Suzy Greenberg, vice president, Intel Product Assurance and Security, says in a statement.

In Intel’s survey, 64% say they are more likely to purchase security from vendors considered to be “leading edge.” Two-thirds of the respondents say they are looking for vendors offering HAS elements such as TPM and an open ecosystem. About a third of the respondents, or 31%, say they already use automated industry software/tools to plan and deploy security and functional updates for BIOS and firmware.

Of those organizations already using hardware-assisted security:

  • 85% of the respondents say hardware and firmware security is a top priority for their organizations.
  • 32% say they have implemented a zero-trust infrastructure strategy, while 75% say they are interested in zero-trust models.
  • 64% say it is important for a vendor to offer both hardware- and software-assisted security capabilities.

Intel says hardware-assisted security complements existing protocols and bolsters overall security hygiene. In the survey, 69% say hardware and firmware security solutions make it easier to manage vulnerabilities.

A little over half of these respondents say they have “good or significant visibility into whether their hardware and firmware are operating in a known good state,” according to the survey.

DR Tech
