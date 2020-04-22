5 Ways to Prove Security's Worth in the Age of COVID-19

Tightened budgets are placing jobs at risk, but security pros say they're armed with ways to demonstrate that what they're doing merits keeping them employed.

Historically, security was seen as a cost center for businesses. But as breach costs have risen, so have security budgets – and the importance of security overall. In many mature security programs, experienced CISOs have learned how to make the case for the ROI that their efforts bring.

But now that COVID-19 has turned everything we know on its ear, what is security's place in this new business environment? Last week we looked at which security roles would survive an economic downturn (and received mixed responses). Then we wondered: If security roles are in jeopardy, how can professionals make the case to be kept on the payroll?

Here are five strategies for security pros to prove their worth during trying times.

(Image Source: adam121 via Adobe Stock)

Joan Goodchild is a veteran journalist, editor, and writer who has been covering security for more than a decade. She has written for several publications and previously served as editor-in-chief for CSO Online. View Full Bio

1 of 6