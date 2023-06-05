informa
1 MIN READ
article

Name That Edge Toon: Spring Chickens

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
June 05, 2023
EdgeToon_June2023.jpg
Source: John Klossner

Hatch a witty cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene above, and the most eggcellent (as deemed by our editors) idea will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on June 28, 2023. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge June 2023 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations go to a reader named David, whose caption for our May "Fare Thee Well" contest (below) scored first place. Thanks to everyone who participated and/or shared the contest on their social networks.

