Make Changes to be Ready for the New SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure Rule

The new rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requiring a Form 8-K to be filed within "four business days of determining [a cyber] incident was material" takes effect Dec. 15. The rule requires "registrants to disclose material cybersecurity incidents they experience and to disclose on an annual basis material information regarding their cybersecurity risk management, strategy, and governance."

Jill C. Tyson, practice lead, crisis communications, at Mandiant Consulting (now part of Google Cloud) discusses with Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney the basic requirements of the SEC cybersecurity rule, as well as what changes companies need to make.

Tyson offers up timelines, checklists, and other guidance around enterprise-wide readiness to ensure compliance with new rule. She discusses changes to howincident response is handled, as well as how incidents are communicated internally and externally.