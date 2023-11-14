informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Cybersecurity In-Depth

The Edge
1 MIN READ
video

Make Changes to be Ready for the New SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure Rule

Mandiant/Google Cloud’s Jill C. Tyson and Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney on how companies can better plan and prepare for the Security and Exchange Commission’s new cybersecurity disclosure rule.
Edge Editors
Dark Reading
November 14, 2023
Source: Dark Reading, Informa Tech

The new rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requiring a Form 8-K to be filed within "four business days of determining [a cyber] incident was material" takes effect Dec. 15. The rule requires "registrants to disclose material cybersecurity incidents they experience and to disclose on an annual basis material information regarding their cybersecurity risk management, strategy, and governance."

Jill C. Tyson, practice lead, crisis communications, at Mandiant Consulting (now part of Google Cloud) discusses with Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney the basic requirements of the SEC cybersecurity rule, as well as what changes companies need to make.

Tyson offers up timelines, checklists, and other guidance around enterprise-wide readiness to ensure compliance with new rule. She discusses changes to howincident response is handled, as well as how incidents are communicated internally and externally.

RiskEdge ArticlesEdge Ask the Experts
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports