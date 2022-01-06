informa
/
Announcements
Event
Beyond Passwords: New Thinking and Strategies for Authentication | January 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Securing Your APIs: What You Need to Know | January 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Beyond Spam and Phishing: Emerging Email-based Threats | January 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Cybersecurity In-Depth

The Edge

Enterprises Worry About Increased Data Risk in Cloud

The 2021 Strategic Security Survey highlights concerns related to the cloud environment, such as the ability to detect breaches and the increasing number of attacks against cloud systems.
Edge Editors
Dark Reading
January 06, 2022
Managing complexity is the biggest information security challenge facing companies.
Source: Dark Reading 2021 Strategic Security Survey

The massive shift to a more distributed work environment and adoption of cloud services to support new business models over the past two years has impacted how enterprises assess cyber-risk and manage cloud vulnerabilities. Respondents to Dark Reading's 2021 Strategic Security Survey say the shift away from on-premises infrastructures has significantly raise d the level of cyber-risk associated with cloud services.

When it comes to assessing risk, enterprises may be feeling more optimistic. In the 2020 survey, 31% of respondents said assessing risk was among the biggest information security challenge facing the organization. That figure drops to 24% in the 2021 survey. Similarly, 49% in 2020 named managing complexity as among the biggest challenge, while just 35% say so in the 2021 report.

The survey revealed substantial concern over cloud-related risks, as 24% of respondents say cloud data protection was one of the top information security challenges. For 15%, developing an effective security capability for remote access was one of the top challenges, reflecting the organization’s need to support a larger number of employees requiring remote or hybrid access to enterprise applications and data. The survey also delves into respondents’ concerns about the ability of cloud providers to detect a data breach, the increasing number of exploits targeted at cloud providers, and the growing number of intrusions into cloud environments.

EdgeEdge Articles
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports