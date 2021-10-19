Enterprise Cybersecurity Strategies Are Getting More Attention

High-profile attacks such as the ransomware attacks against Kaseya and the latest one against Sinclair TV stations have made executives and boards more supportive of security investments and budget requests. Respondents in Dark Reading's 2021 Strategic Security Survey report substantial increases in the size of their security organization. A greater portion of the overall IT budget is also being allocated to cybersecurity.

However, security leaders are still struggling to get the investments in areas that would have the most impact. About 70% of the respondents agree, or strongly agree, that the attacks on Colonial Pipeline and meat-packing company JBS significantly increased the organization’s concerns about ransomware. But 70% of respondents also say the cybersecurity staff are stretched too thin, which may result in burnout and increased risk to data. In the survey, 60% say the organization is well-prepared to respond to a major data breach in the coming year.

Security investment tend to still be reactive, according to the survey. “Make risk and business needs part of a cybersecurity framework which would focus our spending where it is needed,” a respondent notes.