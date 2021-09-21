10 Threat Trends in DNS Security

Cisco Security analyzed activity from Cisco Umbrella, its cloud-native security service, to dissect trends in DNS traffic in 2020. Cisco Security looked at how frequently organizations saw traffic going to sites involved in different types of malicious DNS activity. The chart, above, shows the percentage of Cisco Umbrella customers that encountered each of these activities (meaning at least one employee experienced it). The three most common types of malicious activity researchers found in DNS traffic were associated with phishing, malvertising, and spam, followed not too far behind by Trojans, ransomware, and information stealers.

