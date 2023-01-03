informa
/
Announcements
Event
The Craziest Cyberattacks Seen In the Wild and How You Can Avoid Them | Jan 24 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Zero Trust Security 101: What You Need to Know Before Getting Started | Jan 12 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Network Segmentation & Microsegmentation: Keys to the Next Gen of Enterprise | Jan 11 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext

Cybersecurity In-Depth

Edge Articles
1 MIN READ
The Edge

Name That Edge Toon: The Upside Down

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
January 03, 2023
EdgeToon_Jan2023.jpg
Source: John Klossner

Upside down. Right-side up. Everything is just a matter of perspective. Maybe that's how cyberattackers justify their dirty work. What do you think? Come up with a fitting caption for the cartoon, above. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest closes on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge January 2023 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations go to Daniel E., whose caption for December's contest, "Not Your Average Bear," tickled Dark Reading editors' funny bones. Your prize is on the way!

EdgeToon_winner_Dec2022.jpg

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports