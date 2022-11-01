informa
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind
Name That Edge Toon: Talk Turkey

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
November 01, 2022
Create a caption for cartoon of farmer taking a selfie next to a turkey. Two turkeys are squawking behind them.
Source: John Klossner

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. Well, we don't need that many — just a short, witty cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above. We offer four convenient ways for you to submit your idea before the contest closes on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge November 2022 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations to Pedro P., who specializes in remote monitoring and management systems. His caption for last's month "Mumbo, Dumbo" contest was voted the winner. A big thank you to all who submitted ideas.

EdgeToonOct2022_winner.jpg


