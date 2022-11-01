Name That Edge Toon: Talk Turkey

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. Well, we don't need that many — just a short, witty cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above. We offer four convenient ways for you to submit your idea before the contest closes on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.
- Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge November 2022 Toon."
- Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn
Last Month's WinnerCongratulations to Pedro P., who specializes in remote monitoring and management systems. His caption for last's month "Mumbo, Dumbo" contest was voted the winner. A big thank you to all who submitted ideas.