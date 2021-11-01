informa
Name That Edge Toon: Parting Thoughts

Feeling creative? Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
November 01, 2021
John Klossner

In its final moments, what could that turkey be doing on its phone? We welcome your ideas -- and any others -- for this cartoon in need of a witty caption. Send us your contenders for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge November Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
    The contest closes on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

    October Winner
    Last month's contest brought in quite the eclectic bunch of caption ideas. But in the end, only one can wind, and that caption is below. Congrats, Brian Surratt! A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way.

