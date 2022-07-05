informa
/
Announcements
Event
Building & Maintaining an Effective Remote Access Strategy | August 2 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building & Maintaining Security at the Network Edge | July 28 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Ransomware Works - And What You Can Do to Stop It | July 14 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Cybersecurity In-Depth

Edge Articles
1 min read
article

Name That Edge Toon: On Guard

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
July 05, 2022
Caption contest for cartoon of man holding a laptop sitting next to and saying something to a lifeguard at the beach
Source: John Klossner

You don't have to be in the security biz for safety to be your top concern. What do you think is going on here? Send us your caption ideas for the above cartoon, and the winner of The Edge's July contest will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to submit your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge July 2022 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2022.

Last Month's Winner

Many readers stepped up to the plate with witty captions for last month's cartoon contest. (We thank you!) Congratulations go to Beth Lawler, case manager at Lowenstein Sandler LLP, for the caption appears below. Your Amazon gift card is on the way.

EdgeToon_June2022_winner.jpg

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports