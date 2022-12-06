informa
Cybersecurity In-Depth

1 MIN READ
The Edge

Name That Edge Toon: Not Your Average Bear

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
December 06, 2022
Caption contest for cartoon of bears asleep except for one smiling using a laptop & phone and two annoyed bears behind him
Source: John Klossner

Somebody is wide awake despite their winter hibernation bedtime. Any idea what's going on? Send us a witty cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest closes on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas: 

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge December 2022 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations go to Alex B., a business development pro in Alabama. Dark Reading editors were tickled over his caption for last month's "Turkey Time" contest, earning him a $25 Amazon gift card.

EdgeToon_Nov2022_winner.jpg

A big thanks to all who participated.

