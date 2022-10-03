informa
1 MIN READ
The Edge

Name That Edge Toon: Mumbo Dumbo

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
October 03, 2022
Caption contest for cartoon of elephant using a computer while two more elephants in the forest observe
Source: John Klossner

Something interesting is going on deep in the forest. What could it be? Come up with a security-related caption for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

We offer four convenient ways for you to submit your idea before the contest closes on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022:

Last Month's Winner

Meanwhile, a $25 Amazon gift card is making its way to MRAnates LLC founder/CEO Paul T. Cottey. His caption for last month's "Mime's the Word" cartoon contest left us, well, speechless. Paul's clever caption appears below.

EdgeToonSept2022_winner.jpg

Edge
