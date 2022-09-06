informa
Cybersecurity In-Depth

Edge Articles
1 min read
The Edge

Name That Edge Toon: Mime's the Word

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
September 06, 2022
Caption contest for cartoon of woman seated at table with laptop and talking to man. To her left is a mime pretending to type
Source: John Klossner

Actions speak louder than words, especially when you're dealing with a mime. So what's going on here? We offer four convenient ways for you to submit your security-related ideas before the contest closes on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022:

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations, Rachel Rawlings, system administrator at Penn Medicine, for winning last month's "Up a Tree" cartoon contest. Rachel's clever caption appears below.
EdgeToonAugust2022_winner.jpg

