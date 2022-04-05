informa
Name That Edge Toon: In Deep Water

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
April 05, 2022
Provide a caption for a cartoon of a flooded office with a man still working at his computer saying something to a fireman.
Source: John Klossner

What could explain the cartoon above? For that we need your help. Come up with a security-themed caption for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge April 2022 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Last Month's Winner
Congratulations (and an Amazon gift card) go to Franklin First CIO Dave Howe. His caption for last month's contest, "Animal Instincts," had us all roaring:

Thanks to everyone who participated! We're looking forward to your new submissions.

