informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext

Cybersecurity In-Depth

Edge Articles
1 min read
article

Name That Edge Toon: Hey, Batter Batter!

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
June 06, 2022
baseball player in cubicle on computer with gloved armed outstretched. Umpire behind him is holding a security shield.
Source: John Klossner

Step up to the plate for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card with a homerun caption for The Edge's June contest. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas for the above caption:

The contest closes on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Last Month's Winner
All it took was the seed of an idea to get Dark Reading readers' digging deep for cartoon caption contenders. Congratulations go to Allan Campbell, director of information management at AG Credit, for the caption appears below: 

I know the memo from the CEO discussed building a walled garden, but I'm not sure this is what he meant.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports