Name That Edge Toon: Hey, Batter Batter!

Step up to the plate for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card with a homerun caption for The Edge's June contest. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas for the above caption:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge June 2022 Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest closes on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Last Month's Winner

All it took was the seed of an idea to get Dark Reading readers' digging deep for cartoon caption contenders. Congratulations go to Allan Campbell, director of information management at AG Credit, for the caption appears below: