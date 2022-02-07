Name That Edge Toon: Head of the Table

Something suspicious seems to be going on in our cartoon, above. Any idea what may be happening? Come up with a security-themed caption for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge February 2022 Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Last Month's Winner

We had lots of fun caption entries to choose from for our January contest, "In Your Face." But one had us laughing just a little more than the rest. It came courtesy of an identity access manager and now Amazon gift card winner based in the Little Rock, Arkansas, metropolitan area. His caption is below: