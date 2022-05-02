informa
1 min read
article

Name That Edge Toon: Flower Power

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
May 02, 2022
Caption contest for cartoon of two people working in cubicles and talking. One person is on the floor planting flowers.
Source: John Klossner

A few potted plants around the workplace may make for a pleasant environment, but could this employee be taking that notion a bit too far? Therein lie the seeds for The Edge's latest caption content. Come up with a security-themed caption for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge May 2022 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest closes on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Last Month's Winner
Last month's contest, "In Deep Water," stoked the imaginations of many Dark Reading readers. But in the end only one person can win, and this time the honors go to Braedon Gerdes, whose caption appears below: 

EdgeToon_April2022winner.jpg

Congratulations, Braeden. Your gift card is on the way. And thanks to everyone who participated. We can't wait to see what you come up with next.

