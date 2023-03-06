informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext

Cybersecurity In-Depth

Edge Articles
1 MIN READ
The Edge

Name That Edge Toon: Domino Effect

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
March 06, 2023
Cartoon caption contest for image of woman who lined up hundreds of phones like dominoes and is about to push the first.
Source: John Klossner

Why is this person lining up her gadgets as if they were dominoes? For the answer we need you! Come up with a witty cybersecurity-related caption to explain the above cartoon. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on March 29, 2023. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge March 2023 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Last Month's Winner

Chad F., a retired software developer for the Department of Defense, came up with the imaginative (and winning) caption for February's "For the Birds" contest, below. Congratulations, Chad!

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports