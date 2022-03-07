informa
1 min read
article

Name That Edge Toon: Animal Instincts

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
Edge Editors
Dark Reading
March 07, 2022
Cartoon contest to describe a lion looking at a spreadsheet on a laptop, with two sheep on another laptop saying something.
Source: John Klossner

It's March, the lion wants his due before the month slips away, and the sheep seem to be in cahoots about something. Any idea what? Come up with a security-themed caption for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge March 2022 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest closes on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Last Month's Winner
The caption, below, rose to the head of the list of witty contenders for last month's contest, "Head of the Table." Thanks to all who participated!

Edge
