Swimlane Releases Low-Code Security Automation Platform

Security teams have to keep up with a deluge of tasks on their security to-do lists, resolve emergencies, and clean up issues on a daily basis. Security automation eases some of the load by taking care of repetitive tasks and freeing up security teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

However, security teams still have to create the automated tasks and processes. Swimlane’s low code security automation platform moves automation out of the security operations center so that anyone in the organization can create the processes. And the company’s latest offering – Swimlane Cloud – provides the low-code platform as a software-as-a-service.

With Swimlane Cloud, non-security professionals can tap into the knowledge of the entire security organization in order to create sophisticated security automation use cases. Swimlane Cloud also centralizes operational data in one place.

Organizations are increasingly looking at security automation in areas such as incident response, data management, attack simulation, API and certificate management, and application security. Security automation helps organizations detect, respond, and recover from breaches faster. For instance, organizations that did not have security AI and automation spent an average of $6.7 million to recover from a data breach, compared to the $2.9 million spent by companies that had fully deployed automation, according to IBM's latest Cost of Data Breach Report.

A recent ThreatQuotient survey found that 95% of organizations have already automated some of their cybersecurity processes, and 98% plan to automate more over the next 12 months.

By letting non-programmers to create applications, low-code tools have made it possible for organizations to develop applications faster, be more productive, reduce the cost of application development, and improve customer experience. Similarly, low-code security tools address the fact there is more work than the security teams can handle by shifting some of the responsibilities to outside the team.

Swimlane Cloud makes anyone an automator, as the visual tools integrate with existing security and IT tools, and can be used to develop use cases that range in complexity. Swimland Cloud offers the same functionality as the company’s on-premises platform, including self-service dashboards, granular reporting, and visualization capabilities.

Swimlane Cloud enables “anyone at any organization to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the protection of the organizations, all while reducing the level of effort and total cost of ownership in achieving what was previously impossible security goals,” Cody Cornell, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Swimlane, said in a statement.