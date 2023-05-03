informa
Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Palo Alto Networks Unveils New Cloud Firewall for Azure

The next-generation cloud firewall is a fully managed Azure-native ISV service.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 03, 2023
cloudcompute_peshkov-AdobeStock.jpg
Source: Peshkov via Adobe Stock Photo

Palo Alto Networks announced Cloud NGFW for Azure, a next-generation firewall as a fully managed service for Microsoft Azure customers. Cloud NGFW for Azure offers Advanced Threat Prevention, Advanced URL Filtering, WildFire and DNS Security, the company said. As an Azure-native ISV Service, Cloud NGFW is available from the Azure portal. A

The service is fully managed by Palo Alto Networks, so customers don't need to worry about scaling, resilience and software updates. Cloud NGFW for Azure also integrates with Azure Virtual WAN deployments, enabling customers to protect traffic across their entire network.

"We continue to see enterprises rapidly moving their applications to the cloud, with many choosing Microsoft Azure as their primary cloud provider. We also see organizations making good use of their existing in-house network security expertise, maintaining consistency between security policies for cloud and on-premises, and optimizing management activities. Palo Alto Networks' release of Cloud NGFW for Azure touches on all of these points by offering a cloud-native managed version of their well-known firewalling capabilities, with the benefit of integration into the Panorama management framework," said Fernando Montenegro, senior principal analyst at Omdia.

